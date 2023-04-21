Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 11,151 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $15,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Tobam lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 687,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,416,000 after acquiring an additional 109,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 288.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 1.2 %

ADM opened at $81.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $70.02 and a one year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 23.35%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

