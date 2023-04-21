Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 137,110 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 111.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,110 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Copart worth $15,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,612,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,512,371,000 after acquiring an additional 245,063 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Copart by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,840,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,312,000 after acquiring an additional 48,523 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Copart by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,559,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Copart by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,129,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,632,000 after acquiring an additional 89,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Copart by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,094,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,840,000 after acquiring an additional 734,310 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart Price Performance

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $78.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $78.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.09.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

