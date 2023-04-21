Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 523,032 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 16,465 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.9% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $108,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $1,496,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $234.60 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.99. The firm has a market cap of $441.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.87.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.70.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

