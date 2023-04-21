Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,479 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $13,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 241,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 60,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 13,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in Micron Technology by 384.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 3,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,193,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,990. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology stock opened at $61.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $75.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.00 and a 200-day moving average of $57.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

