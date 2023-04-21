Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 30,909 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.8% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $101,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $298.57 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on HD shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.89.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

