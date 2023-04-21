Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $14.71 Million Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $14,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 245.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 397,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,853,000 after buying an additional 282,613 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in ResMed by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,213,000 after purchasing an additional 253,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,261,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,549,959,000 after acquiring an additional 199,805 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 133.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,396,000 after purchasing an additional 71,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in ResMed by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 342,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,770,000 after acquiring an additional 64,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $224.85 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $247.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.92 and a 200 day moving average of $218.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.22 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.83, for a total transaction of $1,219,160.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,859,227. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.83, for a total transaction of $1,219,160.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at $93,859,227. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.50, for a total transaction of $336,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,478,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,619 shares of company stock valued at $6,616,260 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

