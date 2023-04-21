Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $15.03 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,384 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $15,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Allstate by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Allstate by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $117.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.57. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $103.20 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.55.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.92%.

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.36.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

