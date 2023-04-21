Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $15.97 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 298,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $15,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 24,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total transaction of $1,884,260.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,298.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total transaction of $1,884,260.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,298.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,838,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 265,453 shares of company stock worth $14,955,915. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLB. Barclays upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

Schlumberger stock opened at $51.97 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

