Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,563 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $13,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,055,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,484,000 after buying an additional 300,866 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Corteva by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,536,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,782,000 after acquiring an additional 224,993 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,580,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,782,000 after acquiring an additional 110,200 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,312,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,332,000 after purchasing an additional 224,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 11.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,614,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,559,000 after purchasing an additional 258,524 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $61.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. OTR Global lowered Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Articles

