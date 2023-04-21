Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,821 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,821 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $13,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $139.14 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.47.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 82.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.50.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

