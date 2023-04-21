Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,210 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $14,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 26.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,805,000 after buying an additional 827,285 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 51.8% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,694,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,716,000 after buying an additional 577,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,369,116,000 after buying an additional 320,130 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 79.6% during the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,286,000 after buying an additional 214,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 8.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $898,098,000 after buying an additional 187,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $41,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,860,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NOW opened at $467.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $448.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $418.45. The company has a market cap of $95.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.31, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $521.69.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.28.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

