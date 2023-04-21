Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 590 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.80, for a total value of $900,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,033,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.80, for a total transaction of $900,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $17,033,496.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,986 shares of company stock worth $23,933,592 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

REGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $834.00 to $976.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $842.71.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $798.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $783.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $752.71. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $837.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.23.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $23.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

