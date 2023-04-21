Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 817 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $15,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,582,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,276,000 after purchasing an additional 884,513 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,286,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,315,000 after acquiring an additional 440,230 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 984.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 378,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,928,000 after acquiring an additional 343,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $226.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.07 and a 200 day moving average of $230.62. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52.
Constellation Brands Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -627.44%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Cowen cut Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.58.
Constellation Brands Profile
Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.
