Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125,650 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $15,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 704.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MUB opened at $107.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.77. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.