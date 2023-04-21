O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Sells 7,169 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,169 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 487.2% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.13.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $150.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.96 and a 200 day moving average of $142.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

