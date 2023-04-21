ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,248 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $14,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1,003.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $66.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.24. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $75.07.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.74%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.73.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

