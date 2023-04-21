Oppenheimer Comments on Intuitive Surgical, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report released on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Intuitive Surgical’s current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intuitive Surgical’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ISRG. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.40.

ISRG opened at $297.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.26, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.62.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Investment House LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 28,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

