Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 206.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,511 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $7,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 26.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 5.2% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ovintiv Trading Down 1.5 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on OVV shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup downgraded Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

Shares of OVV opened at $37.34 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $63.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.44.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). Ovintiv had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 7.04%.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

