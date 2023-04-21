Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $259,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,258 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $105.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $130.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.24.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

