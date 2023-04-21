PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Holdings Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $6,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:PKI opened at $132.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.62 and a 200-day moving average of $133.38. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $113.46 and a one year high of $170.00.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PerkinElmer news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $332,401.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,637.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,042. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.30.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

See Also

