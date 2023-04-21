Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BRO opened at $60.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.82 and a twelve month high of $72.04.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,169.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

