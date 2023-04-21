Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Takes $205,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,095 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,179,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,395,946,000 after purchasing an additional 208,141 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Autodesk by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,476,721 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,583,451,000 after purchasing an additional 52,315 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,952,997 shares of the software company’s stock worth $925,219,000 after purchasing an additional 133,780 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Autodesk by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock worth $607,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Autodesk by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,262,629 shares of the software company’s stock worth $422,518,000 after purchasing an additional 34,826 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Down 1.0 %

ADSK stock opened at $194.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.98 and a 200-day moving average of $202.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $483,414.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $483,414.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,554 shares in the company, valued at $305,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,328,852 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. William Blair started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.40.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

