Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Takes Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 823,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,413,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,402,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,810 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,099,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,781,000 after purchasing an additional 109,280 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 207.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,004,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,990,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,910,000 after purchasing an additional 525,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Shares of IR opened at $55.36 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $60.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at $6,171,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

