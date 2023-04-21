Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Takes Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 36.6% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 305.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 20,683 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth about $362,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nucor Trading Up 5.5 %

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,025.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at $13,195,822.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,575 shares of company stock worth $1,630,000. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NUE opened at $155.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.50. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The stock has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.10%.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

