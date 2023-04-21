Profund Advisors LLC Buys 220 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Chubb from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.23.

NYSE CB opened at $203.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.39. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The company has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.52%.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

