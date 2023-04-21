Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ameren by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 245,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 11.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.45.

Ameren Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:AEE opened at $89.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

