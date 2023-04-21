Profund Advisors LLC Has $774,000 Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 291.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $110.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $134.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.36 and its 200-day moving average is $114.96.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 110.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.42.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

