Profund Advisors LLC Has $860,000 Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 280.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,104 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 33.8% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,533,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,473,000 after purchasing an additional 639,404 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,985,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,819,000 after acquiring an additional 527,327 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 742.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 459,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,324,000 after acquiring an additional 404,571 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $141.45 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $142.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.68 and a 200-day moving average of $127.19.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PPG. BNP Paribas downgraded PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on PPG Industries from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.21.

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

