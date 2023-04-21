Profund Advisors LLC Has $891,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,208,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ServiceNow Price Performance

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,095.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $467.69 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $521.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.45. The company has a market capitalization of $95.29 billion, a PE ratio of 292.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.