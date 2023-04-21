Profund Advisors LLC Has $891,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,208,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.28.
Insiders Place Their Bets
ServiceNow Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $467.69 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $521.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.45. The company has a market capitalization of $95.29 billion, a PE ratio of 292.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.
ServiceNow Profile
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ServiceNow (NOW)
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
- Healthcare Sector: Overview and Keys to Investing
- Can D.R. Horton Shares Raise The Roof, Or Is This The Ceiling?
- American Express Growth Riding On Joyful Consumer Spending
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.