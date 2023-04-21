Profund Advisors LLC Increases Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter worth $3,291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 22.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,593,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 5.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 592,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 29,873 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 417.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 219,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 177,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth $621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

NYSE GFI opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $15.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.86.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GFI shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Investec downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

