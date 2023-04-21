Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,342 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $2,090,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $61.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $214.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.41.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. Shell had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.89) to GBX 3,000 ($37.12) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,879.86.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

