Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,444 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 50.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 112,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 37,830 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 5.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,631,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,368,000 after acquiring an additional 86,200 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 20.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 17,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PPL

In other news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPL Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of PPL opened at $28.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 93.20%.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Further Reading

