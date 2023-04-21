Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.42-5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.90.

Prologis Trading Down 1.5 %

Prologis stock opened at $123.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.43. Prologis has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $113.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 105.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Prologis by 11.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $96,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

