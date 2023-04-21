ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 31 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $9,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.6 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

NOC opened at $474.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $430.93 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $464.78 and its 200 day moving average is $491.60.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

