ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of ALLETE worth $9,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 41.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ALLETE by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in ALLETE by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in ALLETE by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim cut ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Sidoti upgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

ALLETE Price Performance

Shares of ALE stock opened at $64.49 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.77 and a 52-week high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.39.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.81 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 79.71%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

