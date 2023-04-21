ProShare Advisors LLC Has $11.15 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,621 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Stryker by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 59,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 24,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.54, for a total transaction of $6,803,339.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 347,303 shares of company stock worth $95,218,362. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stryker Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Stryker to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus lifted their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.70.

SYK stock opened at $302.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.37 and its 200 day moving average is $250.43. The stock has a market cap of $114.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $302.23.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

