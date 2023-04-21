ProShare Advisors LLC Has $14.99 Million Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $14,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Atlassian by 29.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after purchasing an additional 46,418 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.60.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.42, for a total value of $1,364,629.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,679,084.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $255,261.36. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 134,081 shares in the company, valued at $24,239,163.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.42, for a total transaction of $1,364,629.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,402 shares in the company, valued at $58,679,084.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 281,329 shares of company stock worth $46,061,748. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $157.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of -113.95 and a beta of 0.83. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $300.29.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. Research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

