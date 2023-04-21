ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 6,041 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of Griffon worth $9,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 143.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 64.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Griffon during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Griffon by 24.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Griffon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GFF. StockNews.com started coverage on Griffon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Griffon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Griffon Stock Down 7.8 %

GFF opened at $29.15 on Friday. Griffon Co. has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $43.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Griffon had a positive return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $649.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Griffon’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Griffon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.16%.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

