ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,424 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of GATX worth $9,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in GATX by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in GATX by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GATX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in GATX by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of GATX by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GATX opened at $112.25 on Friday. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $84.96 and a 12 month high of $118.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.05.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. GATX had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.69%.

In other news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $25,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,594.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $25,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at $804,594.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $2,192,022.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,101,168.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GATX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of GATX in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GATX in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on GATX from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

