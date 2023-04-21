ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 5,372 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,372 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $10,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.42.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Simon Property Group stock opened at $110.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $134.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.36 and its 200 day moving average is $114.96. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 110.43%.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Recommended Stories

