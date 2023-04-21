Provence Wealth Management Group Acquires New Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $298.57 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $295.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.96. The stock has a market cap of $302.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

