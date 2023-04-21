Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 77,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 108,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.71.

Ready Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. Ready Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.72.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Ready Capital had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $249.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.45 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.43%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dominique Mielle acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $106,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,230.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dominique Mielle acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $106,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,230.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,565 shares in the company, valued at $619,386.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ready Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. It operates through the following segments: SBC Lending and Acquisitions, Small Business Lending, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The SBC Lending and Acquisitions segment is involved in the SBC loans across the full life-cycle of an SBC property including construction, bridge, stabilized, and agency loan origination channels through wholly-owned subsidiary, ReadyCap Commercial, LLC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.