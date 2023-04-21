Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Realty Income by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $61.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.35. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.40.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on O shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

