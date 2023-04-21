Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 245.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 53.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:RGA opened at $141.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.46 and a 52-week high of $153.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.40.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.52). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

