Research Analysts Offer Predictions for U.S. Bancorp’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for U.S. Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.81 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.35.

USB stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $53.88.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

