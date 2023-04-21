Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires New Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,738,000. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,964,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 904.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 722,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 650,494 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 410.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 748,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,036,000 after purchasing an additional 601,650 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,368,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,586,000 after purchasing an additional 569,697 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.17. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $25.26.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

