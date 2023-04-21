Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $700,000 Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PH. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.08.

In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total value of $151,231.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares in the company, valued at $178,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH opened at $319.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $335.18 and its 200 day moving average is $309.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $364.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.96%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

