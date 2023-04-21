Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 37 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.17.

NYSE GS opened at $338.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 30.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.