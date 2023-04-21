Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 732 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 178,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $134.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.29. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

