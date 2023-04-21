Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Stake Lifted by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden owned about 0.09% of Robert Half International worth $7,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares in the company, valued at $17,567,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $278,346.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at $872,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,049 shares in the company, valued at $17,567,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $74.66 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.40 and a 52-week high of $118.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.56.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 31.89%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

